Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay
Three foreign nationals were arrested by Bengaluru Police's Narcotics Wing for residing illegally in Devanahalli. Arriving by boat from Sri Lanka in 2024, they stayed without valid documentation. The case is registered under the Foreigners Act, with ongoing investigations to determine their purpose.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:34 IST
In a significant development, Bengaluru Police's Narcotics Wing arrested three foreign nationals for an illegal stay in Devanahalli. This action followed credible inputs about their unauthorized residence in the city.
The trio reportedly entered India via the sea route from Sri Lanka in 2024, lacking passports or visas. Their accommodation in Devanahalli was facilitated by another foreign national, according to police sources.
The identities of the detained individuals remain undisclosed. Authorities have registered cases under the Foreigners Act and are investigating the motive behind their presence in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
