Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

In a significant development, Bengaluru Police's Narcotics Wing arrested three foreign nationals for an illegal stay in Devanahalli. This action followed credible inputs about their unauthorized residence in the city.

The trio reportedly entered India via the sea route from Sri Lanka in 2024, lacking passports or visas. Their accommodation in Devanahalli was facilitated by another foreign national, according to police sources.

The identities of the detained individuals remain undisclosed. Authorities have registered cases under the Foreigners Act and are investigating the motive behind their presence in Bengaluru.

