Left Menu

Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay

Three foreign nationals were arrested by Bengaluru Police's Narcotics Wing for residing illegally in Devanahalli. Arriving by boat from Sri Lanka in 2024, they stayed without valid documentation. The case is registered under the Foreigners Act, with ongoing investigations to determine their purpose.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:34 IST
Foreign Nationals Arrested in Bengaluru for Illegal Stay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Bengaluru Police's Narcotics Wing arrested three foreign nationals for an illegal stay in Devanahalli. This action followed credible inputs about their unauthorized residence in the city.

The trio reportedly entered India via the sea route from Sri Lanka in 2024, lacking passports or visas. Their accommodation in Devanahalli was facilitated by another foreign national, according to police sources.

The identities of the detained individuals remain undisclosed. Authorities have registered cases under the Foreigners Act and are investigating the motive behind their presence in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

Scandal Unfolds: Prashant Kishor's Accusations Against Bihar Deputy CM

 India
2
Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

Thane Tribunal Awards Rs 11.07 Lakh to Crash Victims

 India
3
Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

Erased Existence: Rohingya Lands Transformed Amidst Ongoing Crisis

 Global
4
NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

NDMC Champions Sustainability and Future-Ready Education with AI Exhibitions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025