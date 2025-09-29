Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra Seeks Royal Pardon Amid Continued Political Turmoil

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, jailed for one year, has filed a petition for royal pardon. Originally sentenced to eight years for abuse of power, his sentence was commuted. Widely influential in Thai politics, Thaksin's case reflects ongoing political tensions involving his family and supporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 29-09-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 14:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has submitted a petition for royal pardon regarding his one-year jail sentence, according to his lawyer. Thaksin was jailed following a Supreme Court decision confirming he did not serve his original sentence, having spent time at a VIP hospital after returning from self-exile in August.

Initially sentenced to eight years for conflicts of interest and abuse of power during his term from 2001 to 2006, Thaksin's sentence was reduced to one year by royal commutation. The pardon process could further reduce his sentence, a standard mechanism for prisoners who have concluded their legal proceedings.

Thaksin's political influence has been notable for three decades, with his administrations frequently upended by court decisions and military coups. The recent political scenario includes the dismissal of Thaksin's daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, as Prime Minister, leading to Anutin Charnvirakul's rise to power.

