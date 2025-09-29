Rajampet MP Granted Bail in YSRCP Liquor Scam Case

A high-profile courtroom decision unfolded on Monday as P V Midhun Reddy, a leader from the YSR Congress Party and Rajampet's Member of Parliament, secured bail. The bail is linked to his alleged involvement in a staggering Rs 3,200-crore liquor scam under the preceding YSRCP regime.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court obliges Reddy to stay within the country unless granted court approval to travel. As part of the bail conditions, he is required to provide a bond of Rs 2 lakh and two sureties and make bi-weekly appearances in front of the investigating officer.

The court has also instructed Reddy to refrain from media statements about the liquor scam and avoid interacting with any witnesses or those accused. Reddy's arrest took place on July 19, subsequent to intensive questioning by the Special Investigation Team looking into this high-stakes case.

(With inputs from agencies.)