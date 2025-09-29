Russia's NATO Airspace Incursions Unite German Political Landscape
Recent Russian incursions into NATO airspace have strengthened Germany's resolve to support its allies against Russian aggression. Even the far-right AfD party has recognized the need for cohesive action, despite historically opposing military support for Ukraine. This unexpected unity counters Moscow's apparent objectives, solidifying alliances within Europe.
German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul announced that Russia's recent airspace incursions over NATO territories have unexpectedly unified political factions in Germany in favor of countermeasures.
Speaking at the Warsaw Security Forum, Wadephul highlighted that even Germany's far-right AfD party, known for opposing military support to Ukraine, acknowledges the breaches as a direct challenge to sovereignty. This incident has fostered stronger alliances with Estonia, Poland, and Romania.
Despite the AfD party's previous resistance to military aid for Ukraine, the events have galvanized a united front, contrasting with Moscow's anticipated outcomes and underscoring regional solidarity against perceived threats.
