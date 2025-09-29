Left Menu

Tragic Inferno Claims Lives in Uttar Pradesh

A couple was tragically killed when a massive fire, believed to have been caused by a short circuit, engulfed their home in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. The victims, Rambabu Paswan and his wife Tarawati, were asleep when the blaze erupted, trapping them inside and ultimately leading to their deaths.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:16 IST
A tragic fire incident in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, led to the death of a couple, as confirmed by local police on Monday. The devastating blaze, allegedly triggered by a short circuit, engulfed the residence and left the victims with no time for escape.

Rambabu Paswan, 45, and his wife Tarawati, 42, were asleep at the time when the fire broke out in the early morning hours, said Circle Officer Durgesh Deep of Zafarganj. Despite their desperate attempts to flee, the rapid spread of the fire trapped them in their room.

The couple's partially burned bodies were later recovered and sent for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death. Police officers reiterated that the cause of the fire was a short circuit, underscoring the tragedy that befell the couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

