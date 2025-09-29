Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case

The Kollam District Principal Sessions Court on Monday cancelled the anticipatory bail of Satheesh S, a man facing investigation over the alleged suicide of his wife in Sharjah, according to Crime Branch officials.

Satheesh S, from Sasthamcotta in Kollam, had been granted pre-arrest bail regarding the death of his wife, Athulya, who was found hanging in their apartment in Sharjah on July 19. Athulya's family has accused Satheesh of subjecting her to mental and physical abuse, leading to her alleged suicide.

Despite the UAE police closing the case as a suicide, Kerala's Crime Branch sought the revocation of Satheesh's bail, presenting new evidence and requesting a custodial interrogation. The court questioned the murder charge's relevance, given the UAE's closure of the case, and suggested altering charges to include abetment to suicide.

(With inputs from agencies.)