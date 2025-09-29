Court Revokes Bail in High-Profile Sharjah Death Case
The Kollam District Principal Sessions Court has revoked anticipatory bail for Satheesh S, who is under investigation for the alleged suicide of his wife in Sharjah. Despite the UAE marking the case as suicide, new evidence led to a renewed probe by the Kerala Crime Branch.
The Kollam District Principal Sessions Court on Monday cancelled the anticipatory bail of Satheesh S, a man facing investigation over the alleged suicide of his wife in Sharjah, according to Crime Branch officials.
Satheesh S, from Sasthamcotta in Kollam, had been granted pre-arrest bail regarding the death of his wife, Athulya, who was found hanging in their apartment in Sharjah on July 19. Athulya's family has accused Satheesh of subjecting her to mental and physical abuse, leading to her alleged suicide.
Despite the UAE police closing the case as a suicide, Kerala's Crime Branch sought the revocation of Satheesh's bail, presenting new evidence and requesting a custodial interrogation. The court questioned the murder charge's relevance, given the UAE's closure of the case, and suggested altering charges to include abetment to suicide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
