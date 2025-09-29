Left Menu

Tragic End: Nurse Allegedly Killed by Husband in Bengaluru

A 27-year-old nurse in Bengaluru was found dead with her throat slit, allegedly murdered by her husband, who then reportedly hung himself. The discovery was made by the woman's father, who found the couple's bodies in their home. Police are investigating the suspected murder-suicide.

Updated: 29-09-2025 18:23 IST

A 27-year-old nurse was found dead with her throat slit in Bengaluru, allegedly killed by her husband. The husband was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan, police revealed on Monday.

The tragic incident surfaced when the woman's father, Periyaswamy, returned with relatives and discovered the home locked from within. Upon entry with a spare key, they found Manju, 27, and her husband, Dharmaseelan, 29, dead in the same room.

Periyaswamy lodged a complaint, suspecting that the husband killed his daughter and then took his own life. The couple had been married since September 2022, and police are probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged murder-suicide.

