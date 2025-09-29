Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Addresses Youth Protests Amid Exam Paper Leak Scandal

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met with protesting youths regarding an alleged exam paper leak. He promised to recommend a CBI probe to ensure transparency, despite an ongoing SIT investigation. Dhami assured efforts to remove all doubts and highlighted past recruitment transparency and anti-cheating reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a proactive step on Monday by meeting youths protesting against an alleged exam paper leak at the Parade Ground. Dhami assured them that the government will recommend a CBI investigation to ensure complete transparency in the examination process.

An SIT led by a retired High Court judge is already investigating the claims related to the examination conducted by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission. However, due to the persistent demands for a CBI probe from the students, Chief Minister Dhami confirmed that the government would not obstruct such an investigation.

Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to transparency, citing past anti-cheating initiatives and successful recruitment drives. He acknowledged the students' plight during the protest and assured them of government support, including the withdrawal of any cases filed against them during the demonstrations.

