Pathways to Unity: Afghan Women Lead Dialogue for Peace

A two-day dialogue held in Pakistan initiated discussions between Afghan women activists, political leaders, and their Pakistani counterparts. Organized by Women for Afghanistan and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, it sought to promote peace, inclusivity, and cooperation, focusing on Afghanistan’s future stability and emphasizing women's rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A significant two-day dialogue began in Pakistan on Monday, showcasing Afghan women activists and political leaders as they search for a peaceful pathway for Afghanistan, a country long fraught with conflict.

Organized by Women for Afghanistan and the South Asian Strategic Stability Institute University, the event titled 'Towards Unity and Trust' aimed at fostering inclusive discussions. Afghan and Pakistani leaders engaged in dialogue intending to identify shared principles for Afghanistan's stability and peace, with a keen emphasis on women's rights and inclusive governance.

Despite criticism from figures like Zalmay Khalilzad and visa issues preventing some invitees from attending, the event marked a critical gathering of political opponents to the Afghan Taliban, following their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

