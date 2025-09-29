Left Menu

Canada Designates Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

Canada has officially classified the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity. This designation allows the government to seize assets and provides law enforcement with better tools to counteract their criminal activities targeting specific communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ottawa | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:03 IST
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada has taken a significant step by labeling the Bishnoi Gang a terrorist entity, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree highlighted that this group has specifically targeted communities with terror and violence.

The listing empowers the government to seize assets and gives law enforcement enhanced capabilities to prosecute related offenses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

