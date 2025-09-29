Left Menu

Innovative Governance: 'CM with Me' Empowers Citizens in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan introduced 'CM with Me', a new initiative designed to enhance communication between the government and citizens by allowing complaints to be registered and resolved within 48 hours. This move aims to increase public participation in governance and improve welfare project transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:58 IST
Innovative Governance: 'CM with Me' Empowers Citizens in Kerala
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is set to revolutionize public governance with the launch of 'CM with Me', a platform that enables citizens to register complaints and promises timely resolutions. Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized its role in bridging communication gaps between the government and the public.

The program features a 24/7 call centre, operating on a two-tier system for receiving and resolving complaints. Vijayan assured transparency in the process, with every registered complaint being acknowledged and addressed, informing the complainant of outcomes within 48 hours.

This initiative, regarded as unprecedented in public governance, is part of the 'New Kerala' vision, enabling public involvement in governance while educating citizens on welfare projects. Actor Tovino Thomas lent support by being the first caller, as ministers and officials attended the launch event.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India
2
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

 France
3
Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

 Global
4
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025