Innovative Governance: 'CM with Me' Empowers Citizens in Kerala

Kerala is set to revolutionize public governance with the launch of 'CM with Me', a platform that enables citizens to register complaints and promises timely resolutions. Announcing the initiative, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan emphasized its role in bridging communication gaps between the government and the public.

The program features a 24/7 call centre, operating on a two-tier system for receiving and resolving complaints. Vijayan assured transparency in the process, with every registered complaint being acknowledged and addressed, informing the complainant of outcomes within 48 hours.

This initiative, regarded as unprecedented in public governance, is part of the 'New Kerala' vision, enabling public involvement in governance while educating citizens on welfare projects. Actor Tovino Thomas lent support by being the first caller, as ministers and officials attended the launch event.