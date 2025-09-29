Left Menu

Tragedy in Karur: A Call for Nationwide Gathering Guidelines

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed deep sorrow over the recent stampede in Karur and emphasized the need for a national standard operating procedure for public gatherings. She visited the injured, met affected families, and advocated preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:03 IST
Tragedy in Karur: A Call for Nationwide Gathering Guidelines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voiced her profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the recent stampede in Karur on September 27. She emphasized the imperative of creating a nationwide standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure better management of public gatherings to prevent future tragedies.

Alongside Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Sitharaman visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur to meet with the injured, offering both support and the government's condolences. The tragic incident claimed 41 lives during a rally led by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Sitharaman also highlighted the Prime Minister's directive of providing financial aid to the bereaved families and the injured and vowed to report back to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with her findings to ensure necessary actions are taken.

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India
2
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

 France
3
Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

 Global
4
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025