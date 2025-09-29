Tragedy in Karur: A Call for Nationwide Gathering Guidelines
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed deep sorrow over the recent stampede in Karur and emphasized the need for a national standard operating procedure for public gatherings. She visited the injured, met affected families, and advocated preventive measures to avoid such tragedies in the future.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voiced her profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the recent stampede in Karur on September 27. She emphasized the imperative of creating a nationwide standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure better management of public gatherings to prevent future tragedies.
Alongside Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Sitharaman visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur to meet with the injured, offering both support and the government's condolences. The tragic incident claimed 41 lives during a rally led by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.
Sitharaman also highlighted the Prime Minister's directive of providing financial aid to the bereaved families and the injured and vowed to report back to both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah with her findings to ensure necessary actions are taken.
