Flood Crisis in Punjab: Call for United Political Action

Punjab's Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Aman Arora, has called upon all 117 MLAs to set aside their political divergences and form a united front. The urgent plea comes in light of the worsening flood situation in Punjab, demanding a revision of disaster-relief norms and a comprehensive relief package from the central government.

The proposal received support from Congress leader Pargat Singh, calling for a political battle in Delhi. During the Assembly's discussion on flood rehabilitation, Arora accused the past Congress and SAD-BJP governments of ineffective water management policies. He criticized an ill-advised designation of a Beas river stretch as a Ramsar Site, complicating flood management efforts.

Arora highlighted the decline in water-retaining capacities in reservoirs and the failure of the central government to address crucial water management issues. Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal criticized opposition leaders for prioritizing political gains over the welfare of Punjab's citizens during the floods.

