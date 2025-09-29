Tomahawk Tensions: U.S. and Russia on Missile Brinkmanship

Russia announced on Monday its military is evaluating the implications should the United States supply Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, a move Russian officials warn could heighten tensions significantly. Such a transition could expand Ukraine's strike capabilities deep into Russian territory, a scenario the Kremlin is closely scrutinizing.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance indicated that Washington is considering Ukraine's request for Tomahawks. While President Donald Trump remains undecided and cautious about escalating the conflict with Russia, the consideration itself reflects growing frustration over President Vladimir Putin's refusal to enter a ceasefire, despite having met with Trump recently.

The potential deployment of Tomahawks, capable of reaching targets as far as Moscow, has prompted Kremlin concerns over who would control these launches. Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesman, emphasized the need for thorough analysis and warned of severe repercussions if American military personnel were involved in the strikes. Amidst this high-stakes exchange, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also cautioned Europe against war risks, noting the lurking dangers of accidental military escalation.