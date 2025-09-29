Left Menu

Dialogue Revival: Centre and Ladakh's Search for Common Ground

The Centre remains open to dialogue with Ladakh's Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance. Despite recent protests and demands for statehood, the government persists in welcoming discussions through established channels. A judicial probe and release of detainees have also been called for by local activists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:57 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has reiterated its willingness to engage in continuous dialogue with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), aiming for positive outcomes on Ladakh's pressing matters. The Union Home Ministry expressed confidence in ongoing talks despite recent tensions.

Following violent protests in Leh, which resulted in casualties and arrests, LAB has decided to abstain from talks until a safer environment is fostered. The organization insists on a judicial investigation into the September 24 fatalities and the release of detained individuals, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk.

While the Centre is hopeful about the efficacy of the High Powered Committee (HPC), it highlights achievements such as increased reservations for Scheduled Tribes and women's reservation enhancements. Talks regarding recruitment and legislative concerns in Ladakh continue to be pivotal points of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

