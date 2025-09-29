Left Menu

Unity in Defense: Europe and Taiwan in Face of Authoritarian Threats

Taiwan's Foreign Minister urged Europe to stand with Taiwan against common threats from authoritarian neighbors, citing economic ties and security shared with the region. His visit to Poland highlighted Taiwan's call for European support, emphasizing the need for a united front against growing authoritarian influence.

Unity in Defense: Europe and Taiwan in Face of Authoritarian Threats
  • Country:
  • Poland

In a call for unity amid rising tensions, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung has urged European countries to side with Taiwan against shared threats posed by authoritarian regimes. His remarks came during a visit to Poland, where he emphasized the strategic importance of cooperation between Taiwan and Europe.

Lin's address at the Warsaw Security Forum highlighted the inseparability of economic and national security. He identified an 'axis of upheaval,' consisting of China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, challenging the international order. Lin stressed China's significant role in enabling Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Pointing to Taiwan's experiences with Chinese cyber threats and military activities, Lin stressed the importance of building a strong European-Taiwanese coalition to counter authoritarian expansions. He also called for welcoming Taiwanese semiconductor investments to strengthen Europe's tech ecosystem and strategic re-industrialization efforts.

