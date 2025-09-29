UAE Pressures Netanyahu on Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept U.S. President Donald Trump's Gaza peace proposal during their meeting, according to a knowledgeable delegate. The UAE, a significant Arab nation to normalize ties with Israel, warns that any West Bank annexation plan would shut doors to broader normalization with Arab and Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Israeli leader Netanyahu faces internal pressure from far-right politicians advocating for West Bank annexation, which they believe will quash hopes for a Palestinian state. Meanwhile, the UAE communicated its support for Trump's plan to Netanyahu via Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed during a sideline meeting at the U.N. General Assembly. Sheikh Abdullah emphasized the potential benefits of the U.S. proposal and urged Netanyahu to work sincerely with the Trump administration.

President Trump promoted the framework to several Arab and Muslim leaders, advocating for an end to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. In an attempt to persuade both sides, Trump also disavowed the idea of annexation following advice from Arab leaders. The proposed 21-point framework outlines a conditional approach to Palestinian statehood, featuring Hamas's disarmament and Gaza's demilitarization as key benchmarks. The plan suggests an international body to oversee Gaza's redevelopment and a temporary stabilization force to support a new Palestinian police force, with Israel gradually withdrawing from occupied areas.

