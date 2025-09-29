Left Menu

Tragic Family Hammer Attack in Noida Village

A tragic incident unfolded in a Noida village where a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law with a hammer, before taking his own life. The man, reportedly mentally unstable, had been visiting from Pilibhit. Investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:43 IST
Tragic Family Hammer Attack in Noida Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident took place in a village in Noida Extension as a 22-year-old allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law with a hammer before taking his own life. The event unfolded at his in-laws' residence on Monday, police have confirmed.

Pappu Lal, the accused, reportedly traveled from Pilibhit district to his in-laws' home about ten days prior. Family members allegedly identified Lal as mentally unstable, which might have contributed to the horrific event.

Local authorities, including senior police officers and a forensic team, are thoroughly inspecting the scene. They continue to investigate the motive behind the act and proceed with legal action.

TRENDING

1
Miracle Survival: Newborn Thrown from Hospital Floor

Miracle Survival: Newborn Thrown from Hospital Floor

 India
2
Digital Deception: Rising Cyber Scams in Rural India

Digital Deception: Rising Cyber Scams in Rural India

 Global
3
India Triumphs with Double Podium in Men's Javelin at World Para Athletics Championships

India Triumphs with Double Podium in Men's Javelin at World Para Athletics C...

 India
4
Shabana Mahmood: The Tough Labour Home Secretary Leading Immigration Reform

Shabana Mahmood: The Tough Labour Home Secretary Leading Immigration Reform

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025