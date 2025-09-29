Tragic Family Hammer Attack in Noida Village

A tragic incident took place in a village in Noida Extension as a 22-year-old allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law with a hammer before taking his own life. The event unfolded at his in-laws' residence on Monday, police have confirmed.

Pappu Lal, the accused, reportedly traveled from Pilibhit district to his in-laws' home about ten days prior. Family members allegedly identified Lal as mentally unstable, which might have contributed to the horrific event.

Local authorities, including senior police officers and a forensic team, are thoroughly inspecting the scene. They continue to investigate the motive behind the act and proceed with legal action.