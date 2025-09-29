Tragic Family Hammer Attack in Noida Village
A tragic incident unfolded in a Noida village where a 22-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law with a hammer, before taking his own life. The man, reportedly mentally unstable, had been visiting from Pilibhit. Investigation and legal proceedings are currently underway.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident took place in a village in Noida Extension as a 22-year-old allegedly killed his wife and brother-in-law with a hammer before taking his own life. The event unfolded at his in-laws' residence on Monday, police have confirmed.
Pappu Lal, the accused, reportedly traveled from Pilibhit district to his in-laws' home about ten days prior. Family members allegedly identified Lal as mentally unstable, which might have contributed to the horrific event.
Local authorities, including senior police officers and a forensic team, are thoroughly inspecting the scene. They continue to investigate the motive behind the act and proceed with legal action.
ALSO READ
Tragic End: NEET Aspirant's Struggle with Mental Health
Bridging the Gap: India's Mental Health Crisis and the Urgent Need for Action
UN Leaders Back First Global Declaration on NCDs and Mental Health
SA Marks World Environmental Health Day with Focus on Clean Air and Health
New $66.6m Acute Mental Health Facility Opens at Palmerston North Hospital