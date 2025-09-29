Left Menu

Explosive Device Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship Raises Safety Concerns in Gulf of Aden

The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht sustained substantial damage after being hit by an explosive device in the Gulf of Aden. Two crew members were injured, and the vessel caught fire, necessitating evacuation. The attack's perpetrators remain unidentified, but suspicions point towards Yemen's Houthi forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:04 IST
Explosive Device Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship Raises Safety Concerns in Gulf of Aden
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht experienced significant damage after an explosive device struck it in the Gulf of Aden, according to the vessel's operator on Monday.

The attack's origins remain unclear, though suspicions lean towards Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who have reportedly attacked vessels linked to Israel in support of Palestinians. The Dutch operator Spliethoff confirmed the vessel was targeted in international waters.

The incident resulted in a fire and injuries to two crew members, prompting an emergency evacuation. If confirmed, this would be the first commercial ship attack by the Houthis since early September. The British Royal Navy's agency and security firms reported a vessel fire, suspected to involve the Minervagracht.

TRENDING

1
India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

India and Canada Rebuild Diplomatic Bridges

 India
2
Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Relief

Sri Siddhivinayak Temple Trust Donates Rs 10 Crore for Maharashtra Flood Rel...

 India
3
Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

Senate Sets Vote to Prevent Government Shutdown

 United States
4
India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

India Shines at Asian Aquatics Championships with Historic Diving Bronze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025