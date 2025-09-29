Explosive Device Attack on Dutch Cargo Ship Raises Safety Concerns in Gulf of Aden
The Dutch cargo ship Minervagracht sustained substantial damage after being hit by an explosive device in the Gulf of Aden. Two crew members were injured, and the vessel caught fire, necessitating evacuation. The attack's perpetrators remain unidentified, but suspicions point towards Yemen's Houthi forces.
The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht experienced significant damage after an explosive device struck it in the Gulf of Aden, according to the vessel's operator on Monday.
The attack's origins remain unclear, though suspicions lean towards Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis, who have reportedly attacked vessels linked to Israel in support of Palestinians. The Dutch operator Spliethoff confirmed the vessel was targeted in international waters.
The incident resulted in a fire and injuries to two crew members, prompting an emergency evacuation. If confirmed, this would be the first commercial ship attack by the Houthis since early September. The British Royal Navy's agency and security firms reported a vessel fire, suspected to involve the Minervagracht.
