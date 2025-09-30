In a significant move in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Russian forces have taken control of two strategic settlements in the eastern Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. These advances include the villages of Shandryholove and Zarichne, both critical to Russia's westward trajectory through Donetsk.

While Ukrainian officials have not officially acknowledged the loss of these settlements, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced progress in a counter-offensive near Dobropillia within the same region. The situation remains highly fluid, with both sides reporting varying accounts of success on their respective fronts.

The war, marked by steady territorial gains by Russia at a high cost, sees Ukraine's military focusing on reclaiming key positions. The international community continues to monitor these developments closely, understanding the far-reaching implications for regional stability and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)