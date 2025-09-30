Left Menu

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Israeli PM Netanyahu backed a US peace plan for Gaza that requires Hamas to disarm for disarmament, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction. The plan proposes international governance and disarmament enforced by a security force. Hamas and Arab nations are reviewing it, but internal opposition challenges Netanyahu's coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-09-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has endorsed a new U.S. peace plan for Gaza, raising questions about Hamas's willingness to cooperate. The plan demands Hamas disarm in exchange for humanitarian aid, reconstruction, and cessation of hostilities, but comes with a vague promise of future Palestinian statehood.

Under the proposal, Gaza would be placed under international control, with an international security force ensuring Hamas's disarmament. Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump discussed the plan at the White House, agreeing to terms including potential future governance by the Palestinian Authority, though this remains highly contentious among Israeli hardliners.

The proposal was presented to Hamas negotiators by Qatar and Egypt. While some Arab nations support the broad outline, internal Israeli resistance exists. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's insistence on excluding the Palestinian Authority from Gaza governance highlights fractures within Netanyahu's coalition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

