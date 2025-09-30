French Cyclist's Border Crossing Saga: A Tale of Determination and Detention

A Russian court has decided to extend the pre-trial detention of French cyclist Sofiane Sehili, accused of illegally crossing the Russian border, as reported by the state news agency TASS. Sehili, who aimed to smash world records, attempted to cycle across the Eurasian landmass from Lisbon to Vladivostok.

According to Le Monde, Sehili was apprehended after trying twice to breach the border from China in his ambitious quest. The charges against him could lead to a maximum of two years behind bars, with his detention now extended until November 3.

This incident unfolds as diplomatic tensions between France and Russia remain strained amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where legal crackdowns on foreigners underscore worsening relations. Cases like that of French researcher Laurent Vinatier, accused of espionage, highlight such challenges.