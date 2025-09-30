U.S. Plans Deportation of 400 Iranians Amid Immigration Crackdown

The United States is preparing to deport 400 Iranians, most of whom entered the country illegally. This decision aligns with President Trump's ongoing efforts to curb immigration, according to a senior Iranian official who spoke on Tuesday.

Initially, 120 Iranians, primarily crossing through Mexico, are set to be deported. This uncommon collaboration between the U.S. and Iran follows extensive negotiations. The deportation plan has garnered attention, as the first group is due to arrive in Iran within days, using a U.S.-chartered flight from Louisiana via Qatar.

While some of these individuals volunteered to leave U.S. detention, Iranian officials call for all migrants' rights to be respected. Questions linger about broader deportation policies under Trump's administration, with challenges persisting to enhance deportation figures to their highest levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)