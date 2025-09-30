Left Menu

Himachal Unveils High-Tech Mobile Forensic Vans

The Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched six advanced mobile forensic vans. These vans will be deployed at key forensic labs across the state. Equipped with modern forensic tools, the vans aim to enhance evidence collection and improve conviction rates by ensuring accurate and secure forensic investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:26 IST
Himachal Unveils High-Tech Mobile Forensic Vans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement for forensic science in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched six high-tech mobile forensic vans. These state-of-the-art vehicles were flagged off from the Chief Minister's official residence, Oak Over, aiming to revolutionize evidence collection and preservation at crime scenes.

The first phase of deployment will see these advanced vans stationed at key forensic locations, including District Forensic Units in Baddi, Nurpur, and Bilaspur, and other regional laboratories. The initiative includes the release of an SOP handbook to standardize procedures and the unveiling of specially designed jackets for on-field forensic experts.

Each van, costing Rs 65 lakh, is armed with the latest forensic technology, from drug detection systems to DNA sampling kits. The integrated tools ensure efficient on-site evidence management, reducing contamination and degradation. This move is expected to improve justice delivery by enhancing the accuracy and speed of forensic investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge

Balancing Growth: India's Economic Divergence Challenge

 India
2
Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Volatility

Emerging Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Volatility

 Global
3
Investor Caution Amid Labor Market Report and Government Shutdown Risks

Investor Caution Amid Labor Market Report and Government Shutdown Risks

 Global
4
Maharashtra's Deluge Devastation: Crops and Cultivation in Crisis

Maharashtra's Deluge Devastation: Crops and Cultivation in Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025