Himachal Unveils High-Tech Mobile Forensic Vans

In a significant advancement for forensic science in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has launched six high-tech mobile forensic vans. These state-of-the-art vehicles were flagged off from the Chief Minister's official residence, Oak Over, aiming to revolutionize evidence collection and preservation at crime scenes.

The first phase of deployment will see these advanced vans stationed at key forensic locations, including District Forensic Units in Baddi, Nurpur, and Bilaspur, and other regional laboratories. The initiative includes the release of an SOP handbook to standardize procedures and the unveiling of specially designed jackets for on-field forensic experts.

Each van, costing Rs 65 lakh, is armed with the latest forensic technology, from drug detection systems to DNA sampling kits. The integrated tools ensure efficient on-site evidence management, reducing contamination and degradation. This move is expected to improve justice delivery by enhancing the accuracy and speed of forensic investigations.

