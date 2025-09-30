Left Menu

Deadly Blast Shakes Balochistan: A Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil

A devastating bomb attack in Balochistan's Quetta city resulted in at least 10 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The bombing targeted the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary near their headquarters. Baloch insurgent groups are often linked to such attacks, and officials emphasize continued efforts to secure the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:00 IST
Deadly Blast Shakes Balochistan: A Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A devastating bomb attack in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, claimed the lives of at least ten people and injured over thirty others. The explosion occurred near the Frontier Constabulary's headquarters on a bustling street.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties, announcing that emergency protocols were swiftly activated at local hospitals. The incident has prompted a strong condemnation from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, who labeled the event a 'terrorist attack.'

Baloch insurgent groups are known to target security personnel in this region, which remains unstable due to ongoing insurgency activity and its strategic importance, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Despite the tragedy, officials remain committed to ensuring safety and peace in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025