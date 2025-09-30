Deadly Blast Shakes Balochistan: A Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil
A devastating bomb attack in Balochistan's Quetta city resulted in at least 10 fatalities and over 30 injuries. The bombing targeted the paramilitary Frontier Constabulary near their headquarters. Baloch insurgent groups are often linked to such attacks, and officials emphasize continued efforts to secure the region.
A devastating bomb attack in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, claimed the lives of at least ten people and injured over thirty others. The explosion occurred near the Frontier Constabulary's headquarters on a bustling street.
Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties, announcing that emergency protocols were swiftly activated at local hospitals. The incident has prompted a strong condemnation from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, who labeled the event a 'terrorist attack.'
Baloch insurgent groups are known to target security personnel in this region, which remains unstable due to ongoing insurgency activity and its strategic importance, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Despite the tragedy, officials remain committed to ensuring safety and peace in Balochistan.
