Deadly Blast Shakes Balochistan: A Call for Peace Amidst Turmoil

A devastating bomb attack in Balochistan's capital, Quetta, claimed the lives of at least ten people and injured over thirty others. The explosion occurred near the Frontier Constabulary's headquarters on a bustling street.

Balochistan Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar confirmed the casualties, announcing that emergency protocols were swiftly activated at local hospitals. The incident has prompted a strong condemnation from Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, who labeled the event a 'terrorist attack.'

Baloch insurgent groups are known to target security personnel in this region, which remains unstable due to ongoing insurgency activity and its strategic importance, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Despite the tragedy, officials remain committed to ensuring safety and peace in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)