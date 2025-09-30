Left Menu

Ladakh Curfew Eased: A Step Towards Unity Amidst Tensions

The curfew in Leh, Ladakh, was relaxed for seven hours after week-long restrictions, following violent protests for statehood demands. Grocery and essential services opened amid tight security. Efforts for peace and stability continue, with high-level security meetings and community engagement initiated by Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Leh | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:06 IST
Ladakh Curfew Eased: A Step Towards Unity Amidst Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Leh, the curfew was relaxed for seven hours on Tuesday, offering some relief to residents after a week of restrictions due to violence. Authorities allowed markets to open gradually, while security measures remain tight to maintain peace.

The decision follows escalating tensions from the September 24 protests, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous arrests, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasized peace and unity, stating such efforts are essential for development.

Efforts are ongoing to resolve the unrest, with Lt. Governor Gupta conducting frequent security meetings and urging communities to maintain harmony. Despite some normalcy returning, prohibitory orders and mobile internet suspension continue across major Ladakh regions, highlighting the still-tense atmosphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

 India
2
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

 Global
3
S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

 India
4
Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025