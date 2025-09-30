Ladakh Curfew Eased: A Step Towards Unity Amidst Tensions

In Leh, the curfew was relaxed for seven hours on Tuesday, offering some relief to residents after a week of restrictions due to violence. Authorities allowed markets to open gradually, while security measures remain tight to maintain peace.

The decision follows escalating tensions from the September 24 protests, which resulted in four fatalities and numerous arrests, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta emphasized peace and unity, stating such efforts are essential for development.

Efforts are ongoing to resolve the unrest, with Lt. Governor Gupta conducting frequent security meetings and urging communities to maintain harmony. Despite some normalcy returning, prohibitory orders and mobile internet suspension continue across major Ladakh regions, highlighting the still-tense atmosphere.

