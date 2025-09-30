Spike in Kidnapping and Abduction Cases in 2023: A Nationwide Concern

In 2023, India witnessed a significant rise in kidnapping and abduction cases, totaling over 1.16 lakh, as reported by the National Crime Records Bureau. This marked a worrying increase of 5.6 percent from the previous year, with Delhi recording the highest rate among states and Union territories.

The report highlights concerning trends, such as kidnapping for marriage, involving both children and adults, and abductions for unlawful activities. Despite a recovery rate of 68 percent, which included both alive and deceased individuals, the conviction rates remain troublingly low at just 20.2 percent.

In metropolitan cities, cases increased by 7.5 percent compared to 2022, emphasizing the urgency for robust legal and social interventions to tackle this growing menace. The persistent gap in justice, reflected in the low rate of charges filed and convictions, calls for intensified efforts to address the root causes and improve the legal framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)