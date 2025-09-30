Executives Cleared in Fatal Kurla Bus Tragedy

In a significant legal development, a court in Mumbai has exonerated two senior executives from private firms involved in the operation of BEST's electric buses. The case pertained to a tragic bus accident in Kurla last December that claimed nine lives.

Additional sessions judge Avinash Kulkarni ruled in favor of Ramesh Katigandla, managing director of Evey Trans (MUM) Private Limited, and Ram Suryavanshi, CEO of Morya Trans India Pvt Ltd, dismissing charges of negligence regarding driver training and deployment.

The defense team highlighted that the bus driver, Sanjay More, was experienced and approved by BEST, emphasizing that accountability should rest with the transport undertaking itself. The court found insufficient evidence to maintain charges against the duo.

