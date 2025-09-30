Left Menu

Surprise Shake-Up in China's International Department

The Chinese Communist Party has appointed Liu Haixing as the new head of its international department, replacing Liu Jianchao, who has disappeared from public view. Liu Jianchao was reportedly detained after a recent trip to multiple countries. Liu Haixing previously held a significant role in national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:24 IST
The Chinese Communist Party has made a surprising leadership change in one of its key departments. Liu Haixing has been appointed as the head of the party's international department, succeeding Liu Jianchao.

Liu Jianchao had vanished from public view following a work trip to Singapore, South Africa, and Algeria that concluded on July 30. According to sources, he was detained upon returning.

Liu Haixing, 62, who previously served as senior director of a powerful party commission on national security, takes over the role. He has a background in European affairs and studied in Paris during the 1980s.

(With inputs from agencies.)

