Cybercrime Surge: A 31% Rise in Alarming Cases

Cyber crimes in 2023 increased by 31% compared to 2022, with defrauding victims being the primary motive, followed by sexual exploitation and extortion. Telangana and Karnataka reported the highest numbers, with Telangana leading in fake news cases on social media. Major cities recorded a 39% increase in cybercrime.

New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Cyber crimes surged by 31% in 2023, reaching 86,420 cases, a stark rise from 65,983 in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. The crime rate per lakh population grew from 4.8 in 2022 to 6.2 this year, driven primarily by fraud, sexual exploitation, and extortion.

In Telangana, 18,236 cybercrime cases were recorded with a concerning crime rate of 47, followed by Karnataka with 21,889 instances and a rate of 32.3. The states also led in fake news dissemination on social media, according to NCRB data.

Major metropolitan areas reported 33,955 cybercrime cases, marking a 39% increase over 2022. Cyberbullying, blackmailing, and the circulation of explicit material significantly contributed to this rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

