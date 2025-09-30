Left Menu

Espionage Scandal: Man Arrested for Leaking Defence Secrets

Hanif Khan was arrested for espionage and sent to judicial custody by a Jaipur court. He is accused of leaking defense information to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor for money. Khan allegedly received Rs 30,000 for sharing sensitive photos and critical information via social media.

Arrested on charges of espionage, Hanif Khan has been placed in judicial custody following a decision by a local Jaipur court. Special Public Prosecutor Sudesh Satwan confirmed the orders on Tuesday after Khan's production before the court.

Accused of surreptitiously passing Indian defense forces' movement details to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Khan allegedly conducted these transactions in exchange for financial compensation, reportedly amounting to Rs 30,000.

Rajasthan Police's intelligence branch has stated that Khan confessed to receiving these payments. His arrest on September 25 by the state police's CID (Intelligence) unit led to a joint interrogation by various intelligence agencies in Jaipur.

