Crackdown on Illegal Constructions Amidst Rising Tensions in Bareilly

Authorities in Bareilly have identified illegal constructions linked to associates of cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan. The move follows violent clashes involving over 2,000 people. Recently, several properties were sealed, and multiple arrests were made. Surveillance on Khan’s network continues as investigations reveal incriminating activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Bareilly have intensified actions against illegal constructions connected to the aides of Tauqeer Raza Khan, chief cleric of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC), officials stated on Tuesday. This development follows violence on September 26, where a substantial crowd clashed with police outside a local mosque after Friday prayers.

The unrest, attributable to a canceled protest initiated by Khan over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster controversy, prompted district authorities to conduct extensive operations alongside the Bareilly Development Authority. This included sealing hotels and shops involved in unauthorized constructions.

Surveillance on Khan's associates has increased amid suspicions of funding illegal activities. Local law enforcement has registered numerous FIRs, arresting Khan and others linked to the unrest. Digital evidence and drone footage are being scrutinized as police assure the public that only those violating the law will be prosecuted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

