Delhi Court Rebukes Rajasthan Police for Unlawful Minor Arrest

The Delhi High Court rebuked Rajasthan Police on Tuesday for their unauthorized arrest of two minors from Delhi. The court expressed its concerns over the lack of parental or local police notification during the arrest.

The arrests occurred in relation to the custody death of a tribal man earlier this year. His relatives, including a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old, were allegedly taken by the police without following legal protocol.

The case has attracted attention since the minors' mother claimed their arrest was illegal. The court has demanded a status report from relevant authorities and continues to scrutinize the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)