Left Menu

Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam

A 70-year-old retired SAIL superintendent lost Rs. 21 lakh to cyber criminals in a 'digital arrest' scam, where fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials accused him of terror funding. Manipulated into compliance, he transferred money, eventually realizing the con and reporting to cyber police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:07 IST
Caught in the Web of Deceit: The Digital Arrest Scam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident of cybercrime, a retired superintendent from the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) became a victim of a sophisticated 'digital arrest' scam, losing Rs 21 lakh. The 70-year-old from Nagpur received a video call from an impersonator posing as a Mumbai police officer, wrongfully accusing him of being involved in terror funding.

The scammers, posing as law enforcement authorities, demanded the retiree's personal documentation, and deceitfully presented fabricated 'terror funding' evidence to escalate the pressure. His wife, contacted by an individual pretending to be from the Enforcement Directorate, was misled into believing that a case had been filed under stringent anti-terrorism laws.

Defrauded under the pretense of an RBI 'inspection', the retired official transferred the funds, only later realizing the deception. Authorities have now begun an investigation after the victim sought help from the cyber police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demand for Justice: The Tragic Death of Journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh

Demand for Justice: The Tragic Death of Journalist Rajiv Pratap Singh

 India
2
U.S. Deportation of Iranians Marks Uncommon Diplomacy with Tehran

U.S. Deportation of Iranians Marks Uncommon Diplomacy with Tehran

 Global
3
Military Shifts: Trump's Vision and Hegseth's Directives

Military Shifts: Trump's Vision and Hegseth's Directives

 United States
4
KP Group Catalyzes Global Green Hydrogen Collaboration

KP Group Catalyzes Global Green Hydrogen Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025