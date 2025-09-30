In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested widespread but silent support for Russia among residents in Ukraine's southern regions, Odesa and Mykolaiv. However, no evidence was provided to back this claim, which comes amid Moscow's opaque territorial goals following the 2022 conflict inception.

In 2022, Russia controversially declared several Ukrainian regions as Russian territory, justifying the war by citing the protection of Russian-speakers—an argument dismissed by Kyiv and the West. Moscow's statements concerning pro-Russian sentiment in additional regions raise heightened alarms in Ukraine.

Peskov advised European nations to engage in dialogue with Russia over security concerns, rather than defensive militaristic measures, after recent drone incidents disrupted airports in Denmark and Norway. With Moscow's ongoing military actions and nationalist rhetoric, the geopolitical stakes continue to escalate.