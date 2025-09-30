Left Menu

Kremlin's Ambitions Resurface: Mykolaiv and Odesa in the Spotlight

The Kremlin claims latent support for Russia in Ukraine's Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, citing fear of expression among locals. This statement is viewed skeptically by Ukraine and its allies, who recall Russia's controversial annexations. Moscow's intentions in these regions hint at further territorial ambitions, risking tensions in already volatile geopolitics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:16 IST
In a recent statement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested widespread but silent support for Russia among residents in Ukraine's southern regions, Odesa and Mykolaiv. However, no evidence was provided to back this claim, which comes amid Moscow's opaque territorial goals following the 2022 conflict inception.

In 2022, Russia controversially declared several Ukrainian regions as Russian territory, justifying the war by citing the protection of Russian-speakers—an argument dismissed by Kyiv and the West. Moscow's statements concerning pro-Russian sentiment in additional regions raise heightened alarms in Ukraine.

Peskov advised European nations to engage in dialogue with Russia over security concerns, rather than defensive militaristic measures, after recent drone incidents disrupted airports in Denmark and Norway. With Moscow's ongoing military actions and nationalist rhetoric, the geopolitical stakes continue to escalate.

