Street Vendors Protest Against Documentation Demands in Shimla

In a bold display of unity, hundreds of street vendors gathered at Shimla's Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday, aligned under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions. Their protest railed against the recent directive by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, which requires multiple documents and affidavits for vendor verification and registration.

The demonstrators have called for the immediate retraction of this directive, cessation of eviction drives, and strict adherence to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. They are also demanding that the corporation issues certificates to both registered and unregistered vendors.

Vijender Mehra, the state president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, strongly criticized the document demands, labeling them as harassment and a direct violation of the 2014 Act and Supreme Court rulings. He accused the authorities of illegal evictions without providing alternative accommodations and warned of escalating protests if their grievances are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)