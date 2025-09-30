Left Menu

Street Vendors Protest Against Documentation Demands in Shimla

Street vendors in Shimla, under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, protested against a directive from the Shimla Municipal Corporation demanding excessive documentation for registration. They claim this violates the Street Vendors Act, leading to harassment and unlawful evictions, and demand the corporation withdraw its directive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:38 IST
Street Vendors Protest Against Documentation Demands in Shimla
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold display of unity, hundreds of street vendors gathered at Shimla's Deputy Commissioner's office on Tuesday, aligned under the Centre of Indian Trade Unions. Their protest railed against the recent directive by the Shimla Municipal Corporation, which requires multiple documents and affidavits for vendor verification and registration.

The demonstrators have called for the immediate retraction of this directive, cessation of eviction drives, and strict adherence to the Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Act, 2014. They are also demanding that the corporation issues certificates to both registered and unregistered vendors.

Vijender Mehra, the state president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, strongly criticized the document demands, labeling them as harassment and a direct violation of the 2014 Act and Supreme Court rulings. He accused the authorities of illegal evictions without providing alternative accommodations and warned of escalating protests if their grievances are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolution

Optiemus Infracom Teams Up with Ordinary Theory for Smart Hardware Revolutio...

 India
2
Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza

Tensions Rise as International Flotilla Nears Gaza

 Italy
3
Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

Mysterious Blast Injures Boy in Remote Jammu Region

 India
4
Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

Spike in Kidnapping Cases: Maharashtra Ranks Third Nationally

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025