Ladakh's Unyielding Stand Against Violence

Ladakh's Lt Governor, Kavinder Gupta, vowed strict action against those involved in the September 24 violence. The unrest led to four deaths and over 100 injured security personnel. The agitation, demanding statehood, saw climate activist Sonam Wangchuk detained under the National Security Act.

Updated: 30-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:53 IST
Ladakh's Lieutenant Governor, Kavinder Gupta, issued a stern warning on Tuesday regarding the recent violent unrest that shook the region on September 24. In a decisive security review meeting, Gupta asserted that no individual involved in the violent acts would escape accountability.

Last week's clashes resulted in four fatalities and numerous injuries, including over 100 security personnel. Notably, Sonam Wangchuk, a prominent climate activist spearheading the agitation for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension, remains detained under the National Security Act in Rajasthan.

The high-level meeting included Chief Secretary Pawan Kotwal and senior officials from the Army, CRPF, and district administration, focusing on maintaining peace and inter-agency coordination to ensure stability in the Union Territory.

