Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

Russia launched a rare daytime drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Tuesday, killing one man and injuring 20 others. The assault damaged medical facilities and residential and office buildings, according to officials.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, stated that the attack targeted the center of Dnipro, an industrial and business hub in southeastern Ukraine, at a time when people were at work and children were in school. On the Telegram app, he shared footage displaying heavy smoke and firefighters combating a blaze in the city center.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for stronger sanctions against Russia, declaring, "With every such strike, Russians prove time and again that they must face strong pressure." Zelenskiy emphasized that united and strong action is essential to hold Russia accountable.

