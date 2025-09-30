Left Menu

Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions

A rare daytime drone attack by Russia on the city of Dnipro, Ukraine, resulted in one death and 20 injuries. The assault targeted the city's center, damaging medical facilities and prompting President Zelenskiy to call for stronger sanctions against Russia.

Updated: 30-09-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:21 IST
Daytime Drone Strike in Dnipro: A Call for Stronger Sanctions
  • Ukraine

Russia launched a rare daytime drone attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Tuesday, killing one man and injuring 20 others. The assault damaged medical facilities and residential and office buildings, according to officials.

Serhiy Lysak, the regional governor, stated that the attack targeted the center of Dnipro, an industrial and business hub in southeastern Ukraine, at a time when people were at work and children were in school. On the Telegram app, he shared footage displaying heavy smoke and firefighters combating a blaze in the city center.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed his call for stronger sanctions against Russia, declaring, "With every such strike, Russians prove time and again that they must face strong pressure." Zelenskiy emphasized that united and strong action is essential to hold Russia accountable.

