Cracking Down: Habitual Offenders Face the Music in Baramulla

In a significant law enforcement action, four habitual drug offenders have been detained under the stringent Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT NDPS) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district.

The offenders, identified as Owais Bashir Shikari, Saraj-u-Din Parray, Waseem Ahmad Mir, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Dhobi, have been known for their repeated involvement in narcotics trafficking. Despite several arrests and preventive measures, they continued their illicit activities, law enforcement officials said.

Following a meticulous process of compiling detailed dossiers and obtaining necessary approvals, the Baramulla police issued detention orders, and the offenders have been sent to District Jail, Poonch and Central Jail, Kot-Balwal. This move is expected to curb their ability to disrupt societal peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)