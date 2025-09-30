Left Menu

Mumbai Leads in Economic Offences Despite Decline in Numbers

Mumbai, known as the financial capital, topped the list for economic offences in 2023 with 6,476 cases, according to NCRB data. Despite a decrease from 2022, it remains the highest among metropolitan cities. Meanwhile, Maharashtra saw an increase in financial fraud cases, maintaining its third spot nationally.

Mumbai, India's financial nerve center, has emerged as the leading metropolitan city in economic offences with 6,476 cases recorded in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Despite a decline from 6,960 cases in 2022, Mumbai retains its top position, indicating persistent challenges in combating economic crimes. The police successfully filed chargesheets in 37.9% of these cases, showcasing their efforts to tackle the issue effectively.

Following Mumbai, Hyderabad registered 5,728 economic offences, while Jaipur reported 5,304. Maharashtra's financial fraud cases rose to 19,803 in 2023, trailing only behind Rajasthan and Telangana, which reported 27,675 and 26,321 cases, respectively.

