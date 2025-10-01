Impending U.S. Government Shutdown: What to Expect

In an impending government shutdown, the U.S. faces significant federal service disruptions as President Donald Trump and Congress struggle to agree on a spending bill by Tuesday midnight.

A wide range of federal employees, deemed non-essential, would be sent home if the bill isn't passed, disrupting many federal operations. Essential services like Social Security and postal services would continue, but specifics on cost-cutting measures remain unclear.

This potential shutdown adds significant pressure, with economic data releases paused and key sectors bracing for impact. President Trump warned of firing federal staff if the spending bill isn't approved by Congress promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)