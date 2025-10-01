Haiti Security Mission Expansion Ignites Global Tensions

The United Nations Security Council has consented to a U.S. proposal to significantly enlarge the international security mission in Haiti, triggering objections from China and Russia.

Despite the mission's expansion, which is meant to address the growing threat posed by armed gangs in Port-au-Prince, issues related to logistics and funding persist.

U.S. and international efforts face criticism for perceived insufficiencies as debates continue over proper engagement strategies and resource allocation amid severe humanitarian concerns in Haiti.