Commotion in Dehradun: Social Media Post Sparks Tensions

Dehradun's Patel Nagar area was on edge following protests over an alleged derogatory social media post targeting Prophet Mohammad, which prompted police intervention and a flag march.

The incident saw 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, originally from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, accused of posting offensive remarks online. Authorities acted swiftly by registering a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detaining Singh for questioning.

With around 800 locals creating unrest near the police post, law enforcement was forced to disperse the gathering to prevent further escalation, emphasizing the maintenance of communal harmony. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed strict action against those stirring anarchy and religious intolerance.