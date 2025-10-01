Left Menu

Commotion in Dehradun: Social Media Post Sparks Tensions

A derogatory social media post about Prophet Mohammad led to tensions in Dehradun's Patel Nagar, prompting protests and police action. A young man was detained, and a crowd gathered, raising slogans and blocking roads. Police dispersed the group, and authorities warned against disrupting communal harmony.

Updated: 01-10-2025 08:31 IST
Commotion in Dehradun: Social Media Post Sparks Tensions
Dehradun's Patel Nagar area was on edge following protests over an alleged derogatory social media post targeting Prophet Mohammad, which prompted police intervention and a flag march.

The incident saw 19-year-old Gulshan Singh, originally from Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, accused of posting offensive remarks online. Authorities acted swiftly by registering a case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and detaining Singh for questioning.

With around 800 locals creating unrest near the police post, law enforcement was forced to disperse the gathering to prevent further escalation, emphasizing the maintenance of communal harmony. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami vowed strict action against those stirring anarchy and religious intolerance.

