Left Menu

Mumbai Leads Metros in Economic Offences as Cases Dip in 2023

Mumbai recorded the highest number of economic offences among Indian metropolitan cities in 2023, despite seeing a decrease from 2022 figures. The city registered 6,476 cases, down from 6,960 the previous year. Maharashtra showed an overall rise in such offences, with the state ranking third nationally for financial fraud cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 08:54 IST
Mumbai Leads Metros in Economic Offences as Cases Dip in 2023
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, renowned as India's financial nucleus, dominated the list of metropolitan regions with economic offences, tallying 6,476 cases in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data.

While there was a reduction in cases from the previous year when 6,960 instances were documented, Mumbai still outpaced other cities such as Hyderabad, which reported 5,728 cases, and Jaipur with 5,304 cases.

Overall, Maharashtra experienced a surge in financial fraud cases, ranking just after Rajasthan and Telangana. In cyber crimes, Mumbai held the third position among cities, with Bengaluru leading the chart.

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

Congress Leader Mallikarjun Kharge Hospitalized Due to Fever

 India
2
Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

Snakebite Claims Jawan's Life During Anti-Naxal Operation

 India
3
Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

Asian Manufacturing Sector Faces Turmoil Amid Global Trade Challenges

 Global
4
Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

Legal Battle Over Withheld Millions: New York's Fight for Transit Safety

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

Quiet Skies Ahead: Machine Learning Enables Noise-Aware UAM Flight Planning

Defeating Meningitis by 2030: WHO’s Roadmap for South-East Asia Gains Momentum

Sustaining Peace: Embedding Dialogue and Trust in Governance Beyond Crisis Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025