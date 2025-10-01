Mumbai Leads Metros in Economic Offences as Cases Dip in 2023

Mumbai, renowned as India's financial nucleus, dominated the list of metropolitan regions with economic offences, tallying 6,476 cases in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data.

While there was a reduction in cases from the previous year when 6,960 instances were documented, Mumbai still outpaced other cities such as Hyderabad, which reported 5,728 cases, and Jaipur with 5,304 cases.

Overall, Maharashtra experienced a surge in financial fraud cases, ranking just after Rajasthan and Telangana. In cyber crimes, Mumbai held the third position among cities, with Bengaluru leading the chart.