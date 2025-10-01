Mumbai Leads Metros in Economic Offences as Cases Dip in 2023
Mumbai recorded the highest number of economic offences among Indian metropolitan cities in 2023, despite seeing a decrease from 2022 figures. The city registered 6,476 cases, down from 6,960 the previous year. Maharashtra showed an overall rise in such offences, with the state ranking third nationally for financial fraud cases.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 08:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, renowned as India's financial nucleus, dominated the list of metropolitan regions with economic offences, tallying 6,476 cases in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau data.
While there was a reduction in cases from the previous year when 6,960 instances were documented, Mumbai still outpaced other cities such as Hyderabad, which reported 5,728 cases, and Jaipur with 5,304 cases.
Overall, Maharashtra experienced a surge in financial fraud cases, ranking just after Rajasthan and Telangana. In cyber crimes, Mumbai held the third position among cities, with Bengaluru leading the chart.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Major Drug Bust: Hyderabad Police Intercepts Rs 6.25 Crore Worth of Ganja
Amit Shah to Inaugurate Sugar Factory in Maharashtra: Honoring Cooperative Pioneers
Maharashtra Government Initiates Comprehensive Relief for Flood-Affected Farmers
Mera Desh Pahle: A Musical Tribute to Narendra Modi Captivates Hyderabad
Maharashtra Rushes to Provide Financial Relief to Flood-Affected Farmers