Daring Dawn Shootout: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Delhi

A police encounter occurred in Delhi's Kishangarh area, where a wanted criminal, Arman, was shot and apprehended. His accomplice, Basheer, was also captured. The duo allegedly fired at police during the attempted escape. Both were involved in multiple criminal activities, including robbery and arms possession.

In a dramatic early morning encounter near Sanjay Van in southwest Delhi, police engaged in a shootout with two men, resulting in the arrest of a wanted criminal. According to authorities, the incident unfolded around 6:15 am when officers, acting on a tip-off, attempted to intercept the suspects near Aruna Asaf Ali Road.

As police approached, the men allegedly opened fire, prompting a swift response. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Amit Goel reported a short-lived exchange of gunfire that left one of the suspects, Arman, 26, with a gunshot injury to the leg. His associate, 24-year-old Basheer, was apprehended at the scene, where officers found an illegal firearm and live ammunition.

Arman, known for his extensive criminal history, was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment. A bullet fired by the suspects was thwarted by an officer's bulletproof vest. Legal proceedings have commenced, with investigations ongoing into the origins of the weapons and other potential accomplices.

