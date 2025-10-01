Left Menu

Submarine Standoff: Medvedev and Trump's Witty Exchange

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev and U.S. President Donald Trump engage in a verbal exchange over Trump's claim of sending nuclear submarines to Russian shores. Medvedev ridicules Trump's statements as unfounded, likening them to a nonexistent 'black cat in a dark room'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 11:41 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a humorous exchange, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked U.S. President Donald Trump over claims concerning nuclear submarines. Trump had asserted that he deployed submarines to Russia's coast, a statement Medvedev has dismissed as baseless.

Medvedev took to social media to ridicule Trump's remarks, equating the situation to a new episode in a thriller series. He humorously suggested the submarines were hidden well enough to be nonexistent.

This exchange highlights the ongoing verbal sparring between the two political figures, with Trump's submarines analogy amusingly likened to the proverbial search for a 'black cat in a dark room.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

