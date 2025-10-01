Submarine Standoff: Medvedev and Trump's Witty Exchange

In a humorous exchange, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev mocked U.S. President Donald Trump over claims concerning nuclear submarines. Trump had asserted that he deployed submarines to Russia's coast, a statement Medvedev has dismissed as baseless.

Medvedev took to social media to ridicule Trump's remarks, equating the situation to a new episode in a thriller series. He humorously suggested the submarines were hidden well enough to be nonexistent.

This exchange highlights the ongoing verbal sparring between the two political figures, with Trump's submarines analogy amusingly likened to the proverbial search for a 'black cat in a dark room.'

