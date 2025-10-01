Oktoberfest Delayed Due to Explosives Incident in Munich

Munich's police have delayed the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival due to a major incident involving explosives discovered in a northern residential area. The discovery was made after a building was deliberately set on fire, resulting in one fatality.

In a significant operation, police special forces have been deployed to investigate possible booby traps and to assess any connections to other Munich locations, including the Oktoberfest grounds at Theresienwiese. The delay comes despite assurances that there is no public danger.

Originally launched on September 20, the Oktoberfest is set to remain closed until at least 5 pm Wednesday in response to the ongoing investigation. The festival, renowned as the world's largest folk gathering, will continue until its scheduled end on October 5.