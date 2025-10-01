Oktoberfest Delayed Due to Explosives Incident in Munich
The Oktoberfest beer festival in Munich will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon following the discovery of explosives in a nearby residential building. One person has died, and special forces are investigating potential links to other locations. The festival opened on September 20 and will conclude on October 5.
Munich's police have delayed the opening of the Oktoberfest beer festival due to a major incident involving explosives discovered in a northern residential area. The discovery was made after a building was deliberately set on fire, resulting in one fatality.
In a significant operation, police special forces have been deployed to investigate possible booby traps and to assess any connections to other Munich locations, including the Oktoberfest grounds at Theresienwiese. The delay comes despite assurances that there is no public danger.
Originally launched on September 20, the Oktoberfest is set to remain closed until at least 5 pm Wednesday in response to the ongoing investigation. The festival, renowned as the world's largest folk gathering, will continue until its scheduled end on October 5.
ALSO READ
Wildfire Challenges Etosha National Park's Recovery Amid Tourism Concerns
Delhi CM Emphasizes Empowerment of Girls During Navratri Festival
Technological Fire at Yaroslavl Oil Refinery
Arrested festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma remanded to 14 days' police custody: Police.
Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma arrested in Delhi: Police.