Left Menu

Tension Surrounding Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

Hamas continues to deliberate on President Trump's Gaza plan, amid heavy Israeli bombing in Gaza City. The proposal faces strong opposition from Palestinian factions for its perceived bias toward Israel. Tensions escalate as Israel restricts movement, heightening fears of permanent displacement and worsening food shortages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 14:25 IST
Tension Surrounding Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

Hamas's assessment of the U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial Gaza proposal extended into a third day, a source close to the militant group revealed, as other Palestinian factions staunchly rejected the plan and intensified Israeli bombings of Gaza City were reported.

On Tuesday, President Trump allotted Hamas 'three or four days' to respond to the proposal crafted with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, designed to resolve Israel's near two-year conflict with the Palestinian militant group. A knowledgeable Palestinian official, speaking under anonymity, criticized the proposal as being rooted in Netanyahu's interests while articulated by Trump. 'Accepting or rejecting it are both grim choices, but it's undeniably Netanyahu's plan,' the official iterated to Reuters.

Health authorities in Gaza City reported that 17 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, as the Israeli military intensified its blockade. In a stark move, the military announced the closure of the coastal road, disrupting supplies and heightening concerns over food shortages, while displacing thousands with limited areas to flee due to the conflict's escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

Devastating Floods in Odesa: A Tragic Reality

 Global
2
Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

Scandal in Blue: Police Officers Arrested for Heinous Crime

 India
3
South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

South Korea's Chip Giants Power OpenAI's AI Expansion

 Global
4
Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

Clean Air, Healthier Lives: Tackling India’s PM2.5 Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025