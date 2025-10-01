Tension Surrounding Trump's Controversial Gaza Proposal

Hamas's assessment of the U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial Gaza proposal extended into a third day, a source close to the militant group revealed, as other Palestinian factions staunchly rejected the plan and intensified Israeli bombings of Gaza City were reported.

On Tuesday, President Trump allotted Hamas 'three or four days' to respond to the proposal crafted with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, designed to resolve Israel's near two-year conflict with the Palestinian militant group. A knowledgeable Palestinian official, speaking under anonymity, criticized the proposal as being rooted in Netanyahu's interests while articulated by Trump. 'Accepting or rejecting it are both grim choices, but it's undeniably Netanyahu's plan,' the official iterated to Reuters.

Health authorities in Gaza City reported that 17 people were killed in the Israeli strikes, as the Israeli military intensified its blockade. In a stark move, the military announced the closure of the coastal road, disrupting supplies and heightening concerns over food shortages, while displacing thousands with limited areas to flee due to the conflict's escalation.

