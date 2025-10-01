Land Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Man Killed After Durga Puja Fair

A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, where a 50-year-old man named Baidhar Pradhan was fatally attacked in a land dispute while returning from a Durga Puja fair.

Pradhan, accompanied by his wife and son, was ambushed near Supaisai village by three individuals wielding a sharp weapon.

Authorities have identified the suspects and increased police presence to maintain order, given the longstanding feud between the involved parties.