Land Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Man Killed After Durga Puja Fair

In Jharkhand, a long-standing land dispute led to the fatal attack of Baidhar Pradhan, who was returning from a Durga Puja fair with his family. The incident occurred in Seraikela-Kharswan district and involved relatives previously jailed for murder. Police are investigating and have increased security in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seraikela | Updated: 01-10-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 15:25 IST
Land Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Man Killed After Durga Puja Fair
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, where a 50-year-old man named Baidhar Pradhan was fatally attacked in a land dispute while returning from a Durga Puja fair.

Pradhan, accompanied by his wife and son, was ambushed near Supaisai village by three individuals wielding a sharp weapon.

Authorities have identified the suspects and increased police presence to maintain order, given the longstanding feud between the involved parties.

