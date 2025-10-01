Land Feud Turns Fatal in Jharkhand: Man Killed After Durga Puja Fair
In Jharkhand, a long-standing land dispute led to the fatal attack of Baidhar Pradhan, who was returning from a Durga Puja fair with his family. The incident occurred in Seraikela-Kharswan district and involved relatives previously jailed for murder. Police are investigating and have increased security in the area.
A tragic incident unfolded in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, where a 50-year-old man named Baidhar Pradhan was fatally attacked in a land dispute while returning from a Durga Puja fair.
Pradhan, accompanied by his wife and son, was ambushed near Supaisai village by three individuals wielding a sharp weapon.
Authorities have identified the suspects and increased police presence to maintain order, given the longstanding feud between the involved parties.
