EU Diplomat Pushes for Russian Asset Utilization in Ukraine Reparations

Kaja Kallas, the European Union's top diplomat, stated on Wednesday that the EU is striving to quickly finalize an agreement to utilize Russian assets for Ukraine's reparation despite not having unanimous support from all member states.

She highlighted the critical need for employing these seized Russian assets to finance the reparations, which are to be paid to Ukraine, in response to the ongoing conflict.

Kallas warned that without considering these Russian assets, the financial responsibility would fall on EU taxpayers. Her remarks were made during a press briefing in Copenhagen.